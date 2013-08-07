CLOSE
ScHoolboy Q ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Collard Greens” [VIDEO]

ScHoolboy Q drops the official video for “Collard Greens,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, off the TDE MC’s forthcoming Oxymoron album. 

The setting for this video is a party. An extremely live (we won’t say “turnt up”…oops) party. THC, along with  Gwen Bunn, handled production on this track that features plenty of bounce. Is there tougher clique on the mic than TDE right now?

Oxymoron is due out later this year. Watch the video for “Collard Greens” below.


Photo: Vevo

