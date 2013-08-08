That Crazy-Eyed Actress From Girls Got Booted From The “Picasso Baby” Video Shoot

Remember that crazy-eyed actress (Jemima Kirke) from Girls that was in Jay Z’s “Picasso Baby” video? The one that we pointed out here as looking kind of…off? Well it turns out that thanks to her antics she was kicked out of the video shoot by Hova’s security.

The New York Daily News reports:

In the video, which debuted over the weekend, Jay-Z talks about performance art and raps the single “Picasso Baby” live. The audience is a group of art world stars like Marina Abramovic and celebs including Alan Cumming and “Girls” star Jemima Kirke, who stood on the sidelines and took turns sitting on a gallery bench while Jay-Z rapped to them during the seven-hour shoot.

But for quirky Kirke, watching quietly wasn’t going to work. In the video, she first takes her turn on the bench, letting Hova serenade her. Wearing hot pink pants and a black top, the smiley actress still has her act together as she lets down her hair and grins away. A short time later, the video cuts to Kirke, now draped on Jay like a cheap suit as he raps to the cheering crowd.

“She was acting totally nuts!” said one witness, who watched Kirke climb onto Jay’s back and hold on tightly while the hip-hop superstar walked about, rapping to fans without missing a beat. “She kept jumping on his back like a little monkey,” says our source.

Seeing Kirke going bananas, Jay Z’s security staff peeled her off the rap icon.

“Someone was screaming ‘Get her off of him!’ ” says our spy. Kirke went away kicking and begging, “Let us finish!” as she was removed from the gallery.