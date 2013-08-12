Birdman, Lil Wayne, & R. Kelly Shoot “We Been On” Video [PHOTOS]

Birdman and company have a few worthy follow-up singles to “Tap Out” on the Rich Gang album, but none have made an immediate impact like “We Been On.” Building on its momentum, the Cash Money CEO assembled featured artists Lil Wayne and R. Kelly to shoot a visual for their standout track.

Cameras were handy, and few behind the scenes photos landed on Instagram for our viewing pleasure.

From the looks of it, Birdman kept the shoot in the same vein as YMCMB’s usually gaudy treatments. The trio can be seen in a lavish mansion draped in jewelry, designer clothes, and women; you know, the typical rapper things. Then again, the crew’s name is Rich Gang, so the venue and accouterments are fitting.

Hit the following pages to see photos of Birdman, Weezy, and Kells on the set of the “We Been On” video.

Photo: Instagram

