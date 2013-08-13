Artist Reimagines Jay Z As High Art [PHOTOS]

Jay Z has developed a well-documented affinity for high art in recent years. With his new album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, in stores and current single, “Picasso Baby,” making noise, artist Alex Reyes created a passion project inspired by the Brooklyn-bred MC’s taste level.

The collection is filled with eight pieces that inject Jay’s likeness into iconic works from artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Mark Rothko, Roy Lichtenstein and more.

“We get it, you can wipe your ass with hundred dollar bills, but sorry Jay, you’re neither ‘the new Jean-Michel’ or ‘the modern day Pablo Picasso.’ If said artists could return the favor and include you in their work though, it might look something like this,” said Reyes in a personal statement.

Photo: Instagram, Alex Reyes

