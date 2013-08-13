Big Sean ft. Kendrick Lamar & Jay Electronica – “Control (HOF)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The Internets are on fire because of a new freebie track from Big Sean called “Control (HOF).” But the Detroit native isn’t the reason folks are ranting and raving. Rather, a stellar verse from Kendrick Lamar has essentially turned the streets into gazpacho.

Funkmaster Flex premiered the song, which has too many quotables to count — that goes double with Jay Electronica playing anchor on the closing verse.

However, the moment K. Dot drew a line in the proverbial sand in one bar sent folks over the edge: “I’m usually homeboys with the same n***as I’m rhyming with/But this is Hip-Hop and them n***as should know what time it is.”

From there, the Compton native proceeded to explain how his goal is to take the fans of every Tom, Dick, and Harry worth noting in the game (including the song’s namesake artist). He even called himself the “King of New York” at one point. Yeah, the good kid from the m.A.A.d city was feeling himself on this one.

Also, Twitter is reacting at critical levels. Hear why below.

Photo: YouTube