Big Sean & adidas Originals Pro Model II “Hall of Fame” [PHOTOS]

To celebrate his sophomore LP, Hall of FameBig Sean reconnects with adidas Originals to create his take on their iconic Pro Model II.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper’s shoe, also titled “Hall of Fame,” dons an all black colorway and premium Italian leather, a snakeskin deboss upper, and gunmetal  logos, lace tips and lace jewels. In other words, it’s a luxury spin on an age-old classic.

The Pro Model II happens to be Sean’s second signature pair of kicks with adidas. The first, called the “Detroit Player,” used the same silhouette, but came in red with gold accents.

Looks like the “My Last” rapper will celebrate a pair of releases this month. The “Hall of Fame” sneaker launches August 31 in limited quantities, and is to be sold at select retail partners, adidas Originals stores, and the brand’s website. They will retail for $160.

Big Sean’s long awaited album hits stores days before on August 27.

Photo: adidas

