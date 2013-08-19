B.o.B – “Missing” [LISTEN]

B.o.B has attacked the game from all angles in his latest set of releases. Today, he returns with a new tune called “Missing” that’s another far departure from the Pop sound that gained him notoriety.

Instead, this track is as politically charged as they come and features the Hustle Gang rapper sharing his opinions on the crooked government. “Seems like since we got a Black president, Black people stopped questioning they government/And that ain’t no diss to Barack either, so motherf***er you can miss me with that other sh*t,” spit Bobby Ray.

Mind you, that’s the opening line. From there, the ATLien flexes his natural ability as a MC with each coming bar.

“Missing” will appear on B.o.B’s forthcoming album, Underground Luxury, due out some time this year. Stream the song below.

[via HHNM]

—

Photo: Atlantic Records