B.o.B Covers Urban Ink Magazine’s “Celebrity Ink” Issue [PHOTOS]

Atlanta rapper and Grand Hustle delegate B.o.B graces the cover of Urban Ink magazine’s special “Celebrity Ink” issue. The mag takes look back at some of the celebrities that have graces its pages including Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz and many more.

In the special issue, Urban Ink revisits 50 of the hottest celebrities to ever appear in the magazine in its six-year run. UI editors tell the stories of where the stars were in their careers and personal lives when they appeared in the magazine, and also give the readers an update on what their favorite tattooed celebrities are up to these days. Take a look back at acts like Jacki-O, Jim Jones, Persia White, The Game, Birdman, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Danny Trejo, Trina, 2 Chainz, J.R. Smith, Busta Rhymes, Keyshia Cole and Daniel Gibson, Nicki Minaj, Wale, Trey Songz, Yelawolf, Slaughterhouse, Fabolous, Ludacris, Lil’ Scrappy, Rick Ross, Waka Flocka Flame, and many, many more. Urban Ink also linked up with Atlanta recording artist, B.o.B, at a posh London nightclub for a spicy photo shoot with two bangin’ UK-based models. In a glossy, eight-page spread, B.o.B tells us the stories behind his tattoos—including that of his first meeting with the ink needle, which happened immediately after signing to Atlantic Records.

Urban Ink‘s last cover subject was Wale outfitted in a Malcolm X steez.

The new issue of Urban Ink is on stands August 27. Check out the full cover and some pics of the photo shoot in the gallery.

Photo: Urban Ink

