It’s Dark & Jail Is Cold: A Retrospective Look At DMX’s Arrests

DMX and jail seamlessly go hand-in-hand like Paula Deen and her copy of The Butler. But, his latest arrest marks the third time this year in a long line of arrests.

The Yonkers, New York City MC had another run-in with the law recently, this time in Greer, South Carolina, ending with a citation for marijuana possession. The arrest comes just a mere four weeks after he was charged with drunken driving in Greenville, South Carolina, just one town away. The Ruff Ryders’ lyricist—born Earl Simmons—was a passenger in a Ford F-350 truck stopped by police for allegedly making an improper lane change Tuesday night (8/20), according to the police report.

The report noted that the officer who made the arrest immediately recognized Simmons, now 42-years-old, and knew that there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest for failure to appear in court for a previous charge. Upon searching the vehicle, the officer claimed to see “a bag of green plant material” better known as marijuana, and DMX denied it was his.

This marks the third time this year DMX has been arrested, which has not improved his street cred, his notoriety, or his record sales. With his time in jail now looking like a mandatory, state-wide requirement, we wanted to go down memory lane to take a look at the street gospel according to X.

Check out Dark Man X’s rap sheet in the following pages.

Photo: Ruff Ryders

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »