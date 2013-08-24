Fat Joe ft. Action Bronson – “Your Honor” (Prod. By DJ Premier) [LISTEN]

It’s a New York City thing on Fat Joe‘s newly released gem, “Your Honor,” featuring Action Bronson. Yes, you read that right.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Joey Crack enlisted the legendary DJ Premier to create the beat; we know what they’ve done historically. A line up like this pretty much ensures a quality listening experience that’s both lyrical and true to Hip-Hop’s roots.

Premo premiered the cut on his Live From HeadQCuarterz radio show. The track will be on Joe’s The Darkside Vol. 3 mixtape, due out tomorrow, August 25. The Bronx native is set to begin serving a four month prison bid for tax evasion the next day.

Hear “Your Honor” below.

