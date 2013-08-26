DJ Khaled Pushes Suffering From Success Back To October [VIDEO]

For most, a standard tweet is a suitable way to announce an album pushed back. This approach wasn’t grandiose enough for DJ Khaled, though.

The We The Best Music Group founder released one of his patented visuals to reveal that Suffering From Success will now hit stores October 22. “I moved the date back because it got greater,” Khaled said emphatically.

He continued, “I just recorded something that’s so crazy that’s gonna have the whole streets erupt…. earthquake style.”

Following his P.S.A., viewers are treated to a montage that shows the DJ and Ace Hood being commemorated with a gold and platinum plaque for “No New Friends” and “Bugatti,” respectively. Footage of Khaled in the studio with Meek Mill, Future, Swizz Beatz, and more also reaffirm that he’s still working hard on his upcoming seventh studio LP.

See what he has to say below.

