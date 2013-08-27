Fat Joe – “Darkside 3 The Intro” [VIDEO]

Yesterday, Fat Joe began serving a four-month sentence for tax evasion. However, the veteran MC released The Darkside 3 mixtape to keep his name ringing in the streets during his skid bid. From that, fans receive a visual for the intro.

Joey Crack boasts about his street ties over haunting production courtesy of Streetrunner. “We the ones they calling when they need to spray the block/Cause I got shooters on the corner, guaranteed they hit the shot,” spits the Bronx native.

A cathedral served as the locale for Joe to kick his street savvy rhymes in the black and white treatment. Mind Muscle CX handled directorial duties.

The Darkside 3 features 10 new tracks, including the DJ Premier-produced “Your Honor,” featuring Action Bronson. Joe received production from Cool and Dre, Diamond D, 9th Wonder, and more on the tape.

Check out the video for “Darkside 3 The Intro” below.

—

Photo: YouTube