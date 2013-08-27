A$AP Rocky – “Untitled” [LISTEN]

The Grand Theft Auto franchise’s musical selection is historically very good. With the fifth installment of the series set to release in weeks, the Internets receive an untitled track by A$AP Rocky that will appear in the game’s soundtrack.

The song, produced by K. Roosevelt, features the Harlem rapper kicking the usual talk. That includes name-dropping lavish clothing brands and boasting about his goal to keep the dollars flowing.

Rocky’s record is the second to be leaked from GTA V. The first was “Garbage” by Tyler, The Creator. If anything, both songs’ energetic production will inspire a gamer or two to wreak havoc on everyone and thing in sight in the vast virtual world.

Grand Theft Auto V and the soundtrack are in stores September 17. Hear A$AP Rocky on “Untitled” below.

Photo: Bruno Staub