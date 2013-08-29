Black Women Boycotting Juicy J Over $50K Twerking Scholarship

Not everyone was amused when Juicy J announced that he was offering a $50,000 scholarship for the best “Twerker.” A group of Black women are calling for a boycott of the Trippy One and his new album, Stay Trippy.

Seeka tha Teacha, head of the Hip Hop Liberation Army along with colleagues Abena Afreeka and Sis Tricey are too pissed off and are calling for a boycott of the rapper’s CD. Appearing on the weekly rap program, “Militant Minded Radio,” they presented a lively discussion on this display of what can be called a byproduct of misogynistic thinking. We ask for your forgiveness in advance as the speaker’s did not identify themselves so we had to play a guessing game.

“There’s no honor in getting a scholarship for shaking your behind….I think its degrading,” says one of the women we think may be Seeka Tha Teacha, a mother. “Why would you want to get a scholarship for that when there’s a lot of intelligent women out here who use their brain. Why don’t you give them some money,” she continues, adding that she would never want her daughter doing anything like that.

“I know Juicy J [is] probably sittin’ back laughing at all the women that’s gonna come and shake they ass for this money. It’s all a game,” she continues.

“I think that this contest is only symptomatic, and that any discussion about this that ignores the larger picture of the systematic sexploitation, objectification of Black women is basically an incomplete discussion,” says Sis Tricey. She equates Juicy J to someone who is “embracing that cooning buck,” a brother who will promote “the exploitation of himself, his sisters and brothers” for money.