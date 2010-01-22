Diddy To Throw Sweet 16 Party For Son Justin

The heir to the Bad Boy empire, Justin Combs, will be turning 16 and is scheduled to have his party at M2 Ultra Lounge in Manhattan on Saturday. The party is also slated to be recorded for MTV’s reality series “My Super Sweet 16.”

Justin is Diddy’s oldest biological son from a previous relationship with celebrity stylist Misa Hylton Brim. Diddy’s popular restaurant “Justin’s” is also named after his lil’ man.

Amongst the guest scheduled to help Justin usher in his celebration include Snoop Dogg, Lil Kim, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Chris Brown and Floyd Mayweather.

Being heir to the throne and most likely already having everything he already wants except the whip which I’m sure he will be getting, Justin is said to be asking for his attendees to donate to the Haiti relief fund as opposed to gifts for himself.

Big Poppa Diddy and his group Dirty Money are also scheduled to perform.