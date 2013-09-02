Jay Z’s Magna Carter World Tour Coming To North America

Jay Z will spend all of October on the European leg of his Magna Carter World Tour. Yesterday (September 1) while at the Budweiser Made In America festival, the rapper/mogul, and Live Nation, announced that he will be adding North American dates to the tour, too.

The sold-out European portion of the tour, announced back in July, hits numerous cities including London’s 02 Arena, Paris’ Bercy Arena and the Spektrum in Oslo, Norway. No dates for the North American leg of the tour have been revealed yet but they will be announced soon and occur after its October dates.

Jay Z and Justin Timberlake’s Legends of the Summer Tour was also a sold-out success. Hova’s 13th and now double platinum album, Magna Carta… Holy Grail, is in stores now available on iTunes. On Thursday (August 29), Facebook premiered the video for the album’s latest single, “Holy Grail,” featuring Timberlake.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Made In America