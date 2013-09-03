Wale ft. Nicki Minaj & Juicy J – “Clappers” [VIDEO]

It took a while, but Wale has finally debuted the long-awaited visual for The Gifted‘s gentleman’s club anthem “Clappers,” featuring Nicki Minaj and Juicy J.

The rapping trio exchange verses about how their affinities for shapely women compare. Meanwhile, rotund posteriors run, or should we say clap, rampantly throughout a majority of the scenes. Even Nicki takes a moment to drop it down low, which we assume most haven’t gotten tired of seeing.

If you haven’t already, purchase Wale’s The Gifted via iTunes. Fans can also catch the MMG wordsmith on the “What Dreams May Come” tour with J. Cole beginning September 10. The duo will hit 30 cities, including Chicago, Las Vegas, and Boston. Get more info here.

Watch the video for “Clappers” below.

Photo: YouTube