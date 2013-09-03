A$AP Rocky x Jeremy Scott adidas Wings 2.0 “Black Flag” [PHOTOS]

A$AP Rocky‘s affinity for fashion is as recognizable as the southern influences in his music. It seems as though it was time for the self-proclaimed Pretty Motherf**ker’s to create something of his own, and in turn, we receive a first look at an upcoming collab with Jeremy Scott.

The pair united to create a limited edition pair of adidas Wings 2.0, coined the “Black Flag.” Hypebeast provided a closer look at the kicks, which feature the distinct details of the American flag on both shoes. Embossed stars on the tongue and toebox of the right shoe are complimented by the stripes on the left. Pair that with the patented wing on the back, and you have a truly unique pair of footwear.

A$AP and his A$AP Mob crew have been known to sport sable pieces, so this sneaker only accentuates their personal styles. Hit the jump to see it for yourself. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Hypebeast, Complex, Instagram

