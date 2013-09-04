Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – “Deeper” [LISTEN]

Freddie Gibbs has a story to tell on he and Madlib‘s latest release “Deeper.” But rather than a street tale, this narrative follows a love lost.

The Gary, Ind. lyricist has a bone to pick with an ex-girlfriend that left him for a college classmate. Seems simple enough, right? Well that would be the case if he hadn’t laced the track with numerous plot twists and subtle nuances. And to top it off, Gangsta Gibbs manages to avoid being cheesy.

“Deeper” will appear on the the duo collectively known as MadGibbs’ forthcoming EP Deeper, which will serve as the precursor to their long-awaited album Piñata (formerly Cocaine Piñata). The former releases September 24, while the full-length LP drops some time in 2014.

Listen closely to “Deeper” below.

—

Photo: Stones Throw