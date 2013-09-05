The 15 Most Hilarious Jay Z Pool Diving Struggle Memes

We know he’s human just like all of us but Jay Z has always aimed to keep his private business private. But when paparazzi snapped a pic of Hova and Bey by the pool, the wheels were put in motion for Internet jokes and slander. Once again thanks to Photoshop and a lack of chill, social media is going ham with memes clowning Hova’s awkward looking cannonball dive into the pool ala Ron Burgundy in Anchorman.

Remember all the creative slander Miguel’s leg drop and Drake’s throwback fashion inspired? When all is said and done, Jay Z’s may trump them all.

Yesterday was Beyonce’s birthday so the Carter family was out enjoying life to the fullest to celebrate. But on this day what has ensued is some of the finest meme work of the year. Check out the top 15, and counting, most hilarious Jay Z pool diving memes in the following pages.

