Jay Z Reveals Magna Carter World Tour’s North American Dates

Jay Z‘s schedule for the fall and winter is going to be hectic. Hova will be touring Europe for the entire month of October for his Magna Carter World Tour. Today (Sept. 6) the rapper/mogul revealed the dates for the North American leg of the tour, which will have him on the road all of December and January.
The stateside portion of the tour will kick off on November 30 in St. Paul, MN at the Xcel Energy Center and continue all through December and January before closing out in University Park, PA (home of Penn State) at the Bryce Jordan Center on January 31.
Worth noting is that Jay Z will be performing two nights at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on January 12 & 13. Other big cities on the schedule include Atlanta, a couple of day after Christmas, Dallas, Chicago and Los Angeles at the Staples Center.
Jay Z is currently vacationing with his immediate family in Europe, with paparazzi pics leading to the Jay Z diving meme. Late last week, Facebook premiered the video for the now double platinum Magna Carta… Holy Grail album’s latest single, “Holy Grail,” featuring Timberlake. Check out the all the tour days for the North American porting of the Magna Carter world tour below.
Produced by Live Nation, tickets will go on sale Thursday, September 12th starting at 10:00 am ET via www.LiveNation.com and www.Ticketmaster.com. Starting today, you can RSVP to get your tickets right here.
MAGNA CARTA WORLD TOUR – NORTH AMERICA
November 30th St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
December 1st Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
December 2nd Denver, CO Pepsi Center
December 6th Anaheim, CA Honda Center
December 7th San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
December 9th Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
December 10th Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
December 11th San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
December 13th Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center
December 18th Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
December 19th Houston, TX Toyota Center
December 20th San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
December 21st Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
December 27th Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
December 28th Birmingham, AL BJCC Arena
January 2nd Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
January 4th Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena
January 5th Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex
January 8th Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
January 9th Chicago, IL United Center
January 10th Detroit, MI The Palace Of Auburn Hills
January 12th Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
January 13th Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
January 16th Washington DC Verizon Center
January 17th Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
January 18th Boston, MA TD Garden
January 19th Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum
January 21st Pittsburgh, PA CONSOL Energy Center
January 22nd Newark, NJ Prudential Center
January 24th Montreal, PQ Bell Centre
January 27th Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
January 29th Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
January 30th Buffalo, NY First Niagara Center
January 31st State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Made In America