Jay Z Reveals Magna Carter World Tour’s North American Dates

Jay Z‘s schedule for the fall and winter is going to be hectic. Hova will be touring Europe for the entire month of October for his Magna Carter World Tour. Today (Sept. 6) the rapper/mogul revealed the dates for the North American leg of the tour, which will have him on the road all of December and January.

The stateside portion of the tour will kick off on November 30 in St. Paul, MN at the Xcel Energy Center and continue all through December and January before closing out in University Park, PA (home of Penn State) at the Bryce Jordan Center on January 31.

Worth noting is that Jay Z will be performing two nights at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on January 12 & 13. Other big cities on the schedule include Atlanta, a couple of day after Christmas, Dallas, Chicago and Los Angeles at the Staples Center.

Jay Z is currently vacationing with his immediate family in Europe, with paparazzi pics leading to the Jay Z diving meme. Late last week, Facebook premiered the video for the now double platinum Magna Carta… Holy Grail album’s latest single, “Holy Grail,” featuring Timberlake. Check out the all the tour days for the North American porting of the Magna Carter world tour below.

Produced by Live Nation, tickets will go on sale Thursday, September 12th starting at 10:00 am ET via www.LiveNation.com and www.Ticketmaster.com. Starting today, you can RSVP to get your tickets right here.

MAGNA CARTA WORLD TOUR – NORTH AMERICA

November 30th St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

December 1st Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

December 2nd Denver, CO Pepsi Center

December 6th Anaheim, CA Honda Center

December 7th San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

December 9th Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

December 10th Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

December 11th San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

December 13th Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center

December 18th Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

December 19th Houston, TX Toyota Center

December 20th San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

December 21st Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

December 27th Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

December 28th Birmingham, AL BJCC Arena

January 2nd Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

January 4th Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena

January 5th Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

January 8th Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

January 9th Chicago, IL United Center

January 10th Detroit, MI The Palace Of Auburn Hills

January 12th Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

January 13th Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

January 16th Washington DC Verizon Center

January 17th Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

January 18th Boston, MA TD Garden

January 19th Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum

January 21st Pittsburgh, PA CONSOL Energy Center

January 22nd Newark, NJ Prudential Center

January 24th Montreal, PQ Bell Centre

January 27th Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

January 29th Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

January 30th Buffalo, NY First Niagara Center

January 31st State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Made In America