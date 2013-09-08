Gucci Mane & Waka Flocka Flame Go To War, On Twitter

It seems there will be no reconciliation for Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame. Back in March, Gucci shocked Black Twitter with an announcement that Waka was no longer a part of Brick Squad 1017 Records. Yesterday (Sep. 7) the bad blood reached a fever pitch with Waka, Gucci, Frenchie and Wood Da Kid all jumping into the fray.

Back in March, Gucci and Waka went back and forth with a barrage of insults, only for Guwap to claim his Twitter account was hacked. Exploited password security aside, the former friends have traded insults, sneak disses and straight disrespect since.

This time accusations were made about Gucci paying for the legal team for Young Vito, who is accused of killing Slim Dunkin. Frenchie and Wooh Da Kid proceeded to go in on Gucci Mane with more questions posed about missing money, stolen chains, lost street credibility and more.

Hit the following pages for the Twitter exchanges and let us know who you believe in the comment section.

