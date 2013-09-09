Common To Release EP This Year, Will Feature Vince Staples

Common has never been the type to release an album each year like a Jay Z, for example. Rather, the veteran lyricist debuts new material when the time is right, and according to a recent interview with Hip Hop DX, fans will receive new tunes sooner than later.

“I’ve only got a couple songs, but I’m gonna get the EP done quick and then I’m gonna release an LP at the top of next year,” Common said. This will be the MC’s first full-length effort since his sorely underrated 2011 LP The Dreamer, The Believer.

Common also revealed that a bubbling MC and recent Def Jam signee will be featured on the project. “I got my man Vince Staples on a song,” he announced. “I like him. He’s cold on the mic. When I heard him rapping, I was like, ‘This dude can really rhyme.’ It made me want to write.”

That’s hell of a compliment coming from the G.O.O.D. Music affiliate. If you didn’t know, Staples became the topic of conversation after a few stellar verses on Earl Sweathshirt’s Doris.

However HHDX quickly cited multiple instances of Common promising a new body of work in 2013. Hopefully these claims hold true.

Photo: Cocaine 80s