Sean “Diddy” Combs Issues Casting Call For Revolt TV [VIDEO]

By now you should know that Sean “Diddy” Combs is launching a new cable channel called Revolt TV. The Bad Boy Records founder and mogul is seeking on air-talent, and he delivered the global casting call himself via a very Diddy like video.

In the clip, Combs is seen excitedly urging would be TV hosts to submit their applications via social media. “We want it to be fresh, and innovative and fearless,” says Diddy before going into a primal scream of “Revolt!”

The instructions are simple:

1. Submit a video in Social Media tagged #IamRevolt. 2. Add a tag with a genre such as #Alternative or #HipHop. 3. End the video by saying “I Am REVOLT”.

Whoever is going to mine through all those submissions is no doubt going to witness plenty of struggle before seeing any worthy gems. Can we get one of those REVOLT t-shirts, though?

Check out Diddy’s full call for talent in the video below.

—

Photo: YouTube