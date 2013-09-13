Kanye West Adds 2nd Brooklyn Show To The Yeezus Tour

The people have spoken, and Kanye West has answered. Due to popular demand, a second New York City date at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn has been added to Yeezy’s forthcoming The Yeezus Tour.

The second show will be going down on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Tickets for The Yeezus Tour went on sale today but tickets for the newly added show will be available starting tomorrow (Sept. 13). This makes for three shows in NYC with Yeezy first Brooklyn date on Nov. 19 and his Madison Square Garden date set for Nov. 23.

The Yeezus Tour kicks off Oct. 19 in Seattle and is being put on by AEG Live. It is West’s first solo tour in five years and will hit cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami before wrapping up on Dec. 7 in Houston.

You can cop your tickets online via Ticketmaster at www.barclayscenter.com or www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets will also available at the American Express Box Office at the Barclays Center starting Monday, Sept. 16 at 12:00 pm.

Photo: Alvin Blanco