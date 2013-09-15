Could Justin Bieber Play ‘Robin’ In Man Of Steel Sequel?!

Drop everything you hate about that Batfleck fiasco. Justin Bieber has teased the Internets with the idea of him playing Robin in Zack Snyder‘s upcoming Man of Steel sequel.

When word broke across the web that Batman would be a major part of Man of Steel 2, the Internets instantly began naming actors (so did we) who would be perfect for the role. Notoriously, Hollywood is known for ignoring our suggestions (see: Brandon Routh) and no one was surprised when they went in the complete opposite direction, casting Ben Afflect in the role of the Dark Knight.

But all would be forgotten when noted twerk-a-holic, Bieber, 19, posted a photo of himself with a script for Batman VS. Superman, written by David S. Goyer and Zack Snyder.

You can look at the image below:

As you can see, the singer’s name is written across the cover, but along with the photo, Bieber wrote in the caption: “#robin??”

The picture was “liked” more than 615,000 times in less than 24-hours after being posted, and created a maelstrom of fiery comments from both distressed Batman fans (“Batman would be ruined forever“) to happy-as-hell Biebsters (“This will be the first movie I’m in line for“).

Our call on the validity of the script is mixed. It is really detailed, and even features “property of Warner Bros.,” a detailed address and a revision stamp stemming from August, showing that this may be a work-in-progress script. The opposite side of the coin in the matter comes from Bieber, who did tweet earlier Friday that he was going to be doing some work with comedy website Funny or Die, so perhaps there is some truth to the script being phony?

Warner Bros’ still untitled sequel to Man of Steel, starring Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman, hits theaters July 17, 2015.

What do you say, bat-fans? Will Justin Bieber be a major player in the next Man of Steel sequel? Or have we all fallen for an elaborate gag? Share your thoughts below.

Props: Worst Previews

—

Photo: Recent Celebrity