Drake Premieres “Too Much” On Fallon [VIDEO]

Drake could cough and folks would be excited. So when he decided to premier a track titled “Too Much” on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, many paid attention.

He reconnected with Sampha of SBTRKT, who assisted with somber vocals similar to his performance on “The Motion.”

On the first verse, he reflects on being very strategic, but cautious because so many rappers in his position fall off at no fault but their own. “Money got my whole family going backwards,” spits the OVO frontman on the second go around. This is followed my a summation of the issues plaguing the people he loves most.

See Drake’s performance below, as well as his sit down with host Jimmy Fallon and a rousing game of charades with actress Scarlett Johansson on the following page.

