Floyd Mayweather Defeats Saúl Álvarez, One Judge Says It’s A Tie

Floyd Mayweather easily defeated the previously unbeaten Saúl Álvarez at the MGM Grand in Last Vegas last night. However, one judge scored the fight a tie. What boxing match was he watching?

Reports the New York Times:

Mayweather danced, dodged and repeatedly snapped Álvarez’s head and spirit to its breaking point, as he easily improved his record to 45-0 with a majority decision victory. By the time the sweat was wiped from Álvarez’s reddened face, the only question that remained was whether there was truly anyone in the sport who could give Mayweather a challenge worthy of the hoopla.

Although Álvarez, who lost for the first time in 44 professional fights, was the bigger fighter, he withered under the bright lights and was backpedaling for much of the fight. He began stalking forward only after the result was no longer in doubt. But even then, he was greeted by flashes of Mayweather’s electric blue gloves at every turn.

The only surprise was that one of the judges, C. J. Ross, scored the bout even at 114-114. Mayweather won easily on the other two cards.