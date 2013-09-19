CLOSE
Future – “How It Was” [LISTEN]

Future is one of a list of noteworthy rappers whose material can be heard on the Grand Theft Auto V soundtrack. His contribution, titled “How It Was,” is an energetic cut that’s reminiscent of many of his street tracks.

The synths run rampant while drums quake on a beat courtesy of Metro Boomin. This inspires Future Vandross to “tell you how it was.” “Serve it to you cleaners than a housekeeper/ Cruising round the scene with a street sweeper/ Pour a half a pint of codeine into a two liter,” boasts the Atlanta rapper.

Unfortunately, this is only a radio rip, so expect the audio quality to be mediocre at best.

There’s also no word on if “How It Was” will appear on Future’s forthcoming album, Honest, due out November 26 via Epic records. Hear the cut below.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired

