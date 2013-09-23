Curren$y – “Audio Dope 4” [VIDEO]

Well, this isn’t a surprise. Curren$y keeps the new output coming, as per usual, with a hazy visual for his groovy opus, “Audio Dope 4.”

Originally released about a month ago, the New Orleans rapper reinvigorates the Harry Fraud-produced song via another small screen depiction of a day in his life. This time he finds himself amidst the neon lights of Reno, Nev. — particularly the Sands hotel.

With the scene set, Spitta Andretti spits his truth with a lit jay in tow. “Scrape it into the shape, all straight lines/ Don’t overdose, dope audio/ Audio dope,” he says in the closing line.

Curren$y recently released a collaborative mixtape with his Jet Life brethren Young Roddy called Bales. Knowing the MC, it won’t be long until he debuts a new body of work, so appreciate this in a timely fashion.

See the treatment for “Audio Dope 4.”

