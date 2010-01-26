Game Questions Purpose of School

“After you learned how to read & do addition, what else did we need school for that we use in everyday life as an adult?”

Before even getting into this story, let’s all sit back and marinate on such a thought-provoking question. I’m sure if we extracted the idea of subtraction and division and only embraced multiplication, dwindling funds would never be a problem, would it? Out of mind, out of sight.

Whatever the case may be, while Game had some time away from his fourth album, The R.E.D. Album, the rapper reflected on and even questioned the relevance of the school system overall , over Twitter, once children become adults and enter the real world.

Cuz I swear I can’t remember half the Shyte in them History books, my writin still sloppy, & I aint seen a microscope since science class! Well, sex education was MOST definitely appreciated!…

And people wonder how some artists get screwed out of their contract. Sometime basic knowledge of being literate isn’t enough. It’s more than just the concept.

The rapper adds in his theory on the conspiracy behind sending children to school for the majority of their adolescence as a mechanism to brainwash them and even references Dr. Martin Luther King Jr in the argument.

i think school was a government’s plot to keep track of us & program our lives. Up at 7, out at 3pm five days a week. Caught in the matrix but as a parent, I just dropped my kids off @ school & ah getta break from em’ .. them 2 dudes is animals ! I get it, school is a babysitter Martin Luther King said: “The reason we in school 13 yrs is because, that’s how long it take to DESTROY a child’s mind”

But, hey, if he had to go through it, why shouldn’t everyone else have to be a victim of the school system?

but kids, STAY IN SCHOOL. We all gotta do it……. Aye, but I’m from Compton so maybe it was just our school system that aint really do Shyte for us. My teachers wore khaki suits n ere’thang.

Well kids, there you have it…School is truly for fools so get that dribble game up or start crafting your own Illmatic. Street knowledge is all that you really need to stay afloat in America.

Hell, look at the past president of the United States…Need I say more?