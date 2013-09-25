A$AP Rocky – “Fashion Killa” [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky debuted a visual for his worthy Long.Live.A$AP single “Fashion Killa.” Stylish in nature, the Harlemite likes his woman to follow suit, no pun intended.

That said, he called on fashionable superstar, Rihanna, to play his significant other in the treatment. Together, the two cruise the town after a night of partying and visit various department stores and boutiques in search of the latest flavors.

Of course, the shopping spree doubles as a romantic outing, too. Various scenes show Rocky and his Bajan first lady looking rather cozy.

The rapper co-directed this video alongside DONDA’s creative director Virgil Abloh. Fans can cop Long.Live.A$AP via Tunes. See A$AP Rock and Rihanna paint the town red in “Fashion Killa” below.

UPDATE: GQ debuts the official version of “Fashion Killa” for your viewing pleasure.

