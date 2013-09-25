A$AP Rocky – “R. Cali” [LISTEN]

Like always, Grand Theft Auto dons a befitting soundtrack for the latest mayhem filled adventure. A$AP Rocky was among a list of notable artists to contribute exclusive material to the video game.

His track, titled “R. Cali,” dons very trap-friendly production that’ll inspire the calmest man to become energetic. The track clocking in at just over two minutes long is its only downside, because this would be a fitting radio single for the Harlem rapper.

A$AP kicks rhymes that play off the GTA V‘s fictional world, San Andreas. “Car jacking, pistol packing, motherf***ing choppas clapping,” spits the New Yorker emphatically. That pretty much sums up the typical carnage in Rockstar Games’ latest project, right?

Gamers can hear “R. Cali” on “Radio Los Santos,” but if that isn’t your thing, you can find it below.

Photo: Terry Richardson