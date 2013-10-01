Iggy Azalea Poses For PAPER Magazine Cover [PHOTOS]

The camera sure loves Iggy Azalea, and we’d say that many men out there share the same sentiment. The Aussie rapper appears on the October 2013 cover of PAPER magazine.

Azalea has found a great pocket in high fashion due to here model-like looks. But she’s looks to make a true impact with her forthcoming album, The New Classic.

“Oh, these new songs are about loads of stuff,” the former Grand Hustle rapper says on her LP. “If I wrote these songs at the beginning of my career, they’d be about ass cheeks. All the songs. Now only one song’s about ass cheeks — out of sixteen. That’s growth right there.

“Listen, my first song was called ‘Pu$$y,'” she continued. “Everybody was highly offended from the jump. Now I can do whatever I want because I’ve already offended everyone. I’m just gonna go for it.”

There’s currently no word on when The New Classic will officially release. However, Iggy Azalea has tracks like the T.I.-assisted “Change Your Life,” “Work,” and more. See photos from the PAPER Magazine shoot on the following pages.

[Spotted at HHNM]

Photo: PAPER Magazine

