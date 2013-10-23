Action Bronson Announces Blue Chips 2 Release Date [PHOTOS]

UPDATE: Action Bronson finally gave a formal due date for Blue Chips 2. It now releases November 1, and yes, it will be free of charge.

Action Bronson, one of Hip-Hop’s more prevalent social media users, took to Twitter to announce the release date for his highly anticipated project, Blue Chips 2. Spoiler alert: you may want to get your umbrellas ready for this project.

“BLUE CHIPS 2… The First Day it rains in NOVEMBER. Be ready,” tweeted the Queens-bred MC. Yes, you read that right; Bronson plans to deliver the sequel to he and producer Party Supplies’ critically acclaimed 2012 mixtape, Blue Chips, the first day it rains next month.

Historically, the XXL Freshman does ridiculously off-kilter things like this often. Just recently, Bronsolino put an unruly fan in time out during an Indiana show. And earlier in the summer, he cooked meals for fans on a food truck at a Brooklyn block party.

Yeah, so dropping the tape on a rainy day is pretty much up the New Yorker’s alley from what you can see.

See Action Bronson’s corresponding tweets on the following pages.

