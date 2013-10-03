Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Speak On Eazy-E Hologram [VIDEO]

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, finally united, are looking to impact the game yet again in a major way. Hip-Hop Wired had an opportunity to speak with group members Bizzy Bone and Flesh-N-Bone about the biggest moment of their year: resurrecting Eazy-E in hologram form at the West Coast shows of the Rock The Bells Festival.

“It was overwhelming to see the reaction of everybody out there — the impact it had on people,” recalled Flesh-N-Bone. “I done see a couple of people shed tears and break down in the middle of it, and it took me aback.”

He continued, “It was a great situation to be able to be a part of that kind of history, technology, and the reality to be able to bring somebody like a pioneer like Eazy-E back to life.”

The N.W.A. legend walked the stage garbed in his patented Dickies shirt and pants set and a matching Compton hat, as he performed “Straight Outta Compton.” Unfortunately, East Coast Hip-Hop fans won’t have an opportunity to see Eazy for themselves, because the New York City and Washington D.C. dates were cancelled.

Hear what the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony MCs had to say below.

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired