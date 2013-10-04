Pusha T ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Nosetalgia” [VIDEO]

Remember how all those MCs Kendrick Lamar name dropped in “Control” started reacting? One of those was Pusha T, and instead of discussing it at length all he did was let his bars do the talking, like on “Nosetalgia,” which gets the official video treatment.

Push A Ton walks the dark and grimy streets of Compton in this one shot, one take, black and white video. Strolling and spitting his bars with raw passion, K. Dot eventually joins in for the heavy dose of crack rap.

Pusha T’s proper G.O.O.D. Music debut, My Name Is My Name, is in stores October 8. Watch the video for “Nosetalgia” below.

[Spotted at On Smash]

—

Photo: YouTube