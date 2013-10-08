Gucci Mane – “Catch A Box” [LISTEN]

Feast your ears on a new track by the recently incarcerated Gucci Mane, titled “Catch A Box.” Consider this release to be a testament to the amount material he records on average.

Guwop spits bars that can be mistaken for a mumble at time over bounce-heavy production by Dun Deal and C4. The sonic landscape is hypnotic and pairs perfectly with a chorus that chants, “Can you catch a box, hoe?,” repeatedly.

There’s no word on where this tune will ultimately land, so consider it a freebie for the moment.

Meanwhile, any material you hear from Gucci Mane in the next six months were recorded prior to him being played under the jail for violating his probation. Sad story.

Listen to “Catch A Box” below.

