Jay Z Bought 100 Copies Of Nipsey Hussle’s $100 Mixtape [PHOTO]

Many scoffed at the idea of a $100 mixtape, but Nipsey Hussle got the last laugh after successfully peddling 1000 units of Crenshaw less than 24 hours after its release. Earlier today, the Los Angeles native posted a photo on his Facebook page thanking Jay Z for purchasing 100 copies.

“Shout out to Jay Z for buying 100 copies of ‪#‎Crenshaw‬!,” read the caption. The accompanying flick showed a stack of CDs we assume were set to be shipped out.

Considering Hov’s pledge to #newrules and his high standing on the Forbes’ list, we can see why he’d support such an ambitious attempt.

The sales campaign was part of Neighborhood Nipsey‘s #Proud2Pay initiative. In a self-penned explanation published via Rap Radar, the rapper said, “The reason I chose to charge $100 dollars each copy and only start with 1000 units is because I tailor making my music for those who are listening…it’s not about stepping outside of what I’m known for in hopes of new discovery.”

Photo: Life + Times

