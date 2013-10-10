CLOSE
Action Bronson – Blue Chips 2 Track List [PHOTO]

Action Bronson is unconventional in nature, and that’s part of his allure. Following the announcement that his Blue Chips 2 album will release on the first rainy day of November, the Queens rapper unveils the track list for the project.

Bronsolino has 19 new tracks that feature a bevy of his rapper friends. Guest appearances include Meyhem Lauren, Mac Miller, Ab-Soul, Retchy P, and Jeff Woods. And then, there’s a few Big Body Bes sightings, which will be undoubtedly be hilarious.

Another interesting note is song No. 16, which features a “Legendary Special Guest In Which We Can’t Disclose.” Considering that Bronson has already done tracks with Raekwon, Kool G Rap, and other noteworthy MCs, it’ll be exciting to see who lends a verse to this record.

Here’s to hoping that the first rain came early last year.

