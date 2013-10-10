Cam’ron Says DJ Can’t Play Dipset In 40/40 Club [VIDEO]

Despite his well publicized beef with Jay Z in the mid 2000s, Cam’ron ensured that there’s no longer an issue with the Brooklyn MC and that the moment came and went. However, he thinks those feelings aren’t reciprocated on Hov’s part, and claims that the millionaire mogul won’t even allow The Diplomats’ music to be played at his 40/40 Clubs.

“It’s ridiculous. I got DJs who DJ in there, who are my people and you can’t play no Diplomat music in there,” Killa Cam explained.

He continued, “That’s the thing that make me be like, ‘Wow.’ Because I don’t care, I like it, because if I had $500 million, nothing can make me mad. But just for the simple fact that we get under your skin that much good because we’re that fly, we’re that flashy, and we just that type of people to get you upset.”

We’d love to hear Jay Z’s take on the matter, but you know that isn’t going to happen — unless he has another album coming sooner than later.

Hear what Cam’ron had to say below.

—

Photo: MTV