A Tribe Called Quest To Join Kanye West At NYC “Yeezus” Tour Shows

It was criminally wrong for Kanye West not to include Kendrick Lamar at the New York City shows of the “Yeezus” tour. Today, the G.O.O.D. Music founder announced that he’s amended that situation, and to top it off, A Tribe Called Quest, will also join Big Apple shows.

Yes, we’re as excited as you are.

Each venue will host two nights a piece at Barclays Center Center and Madison Square Garden, respectively. The Compton MC will grace the stage at the former on November 19 and the latter November 23. ATCQ will appear November 20 in Brooklyn and November 24 at the home of the Knicks.

Now, the only question is, which show will you choose to attend? Is it worth seeing both in back to back nights? See the artwork for the “Yeezus” tour below. Share your thoughts in the comments.

Tuesday, November 19 – Kendrick Lamar – Barclay’s Center – Brooklyn, NY

Wednesday, November 20 – A Tribe Called Quest – Barclay’s Center – Brooklyn, NY

Saturday, November 23 – Kendrick Lamar – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

Sunday, November 24 – A Tribe Called Quest – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

Photo: Samsung