KiD CuDi To Release EP To Prelude Man On The Moon 3 [VIDEO]

Despite having just released an LP earlier this year, KiD CuDi fans near and far are anxiously awaiting his next project, Man On The Moon 3. The former G.O.O.D. Music artist spoke on the album and announced plans to drop an EP as a prelude very soon during a recent “Cudder” tour show.

“And when I give you the release date, it’ll be 24 hours before it’s released,” CuDi revealed. “You won’t know when it’s going to happen, but it’s definitely going to happen in the next three months.”

MOTM3 has a tentatively scheduled 2015 release. “Now this will be a prelude to Man On The Moon 3. It’s all attached to the story. When Man On The Moon 3 comes out, you’ll be able to play this EP, segue it into Man On The Moon 3. It will be a seamless connection.”

CuDi said he’s been working on the EP for the past five months, and the it’ll be produced by himself and Dot Da Genuis. Fans can also expect a guest appearance or two by King Chip.

Hear KiD CuDi’s full revelation below.

—

Photo: