B.o.B Reveals Underground Luxury Release Date [VIDEO]

B.o.B has showed sides of himself that were previously unknown on records like “We Still In This,” “Headband,” and more. And he promises more on Underground Luxury, which he recently made a big announcement about on BET’s 106 & Park.

Coming off the release of his Future-assisted single, “Ready,” Bobby Ray visited the show to reveal the release date for his long-awaited LP. “Ladies and gentleman, Underground Luxury will be hitting stores December 17th,” he exclaimed.

The rapper briefly described the album in conversation with hosts Bow Wow and Keisha Chante, saying, “With the album, it’s a lot more eclectic sounds nobody is doing.”

He also cited the fact that he’d never previously had a song that impacted the clubs as an inspiration for his single choices. Hear B.o.B speak more below.

Photo: BET