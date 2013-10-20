Drake Postpones Philly Show With Fans In Seats, Twitter Reacts

Nothing will be the same for Drake in Philadelphia — the same city that pummeled Santa Claus with snowballs — after he postponed his “Would You Like A Tour?” show less than an hour before the concert was set to begin, according to philly.com.

Many fans were already seated when a correspondent at the Wells Fargo Center announced that the OVO rapper, Miguel, and Future would not be performing.

“The Drake concert scheduled for Saturday, October 19 has been postponed,” the box office said. “A new date has not yet been determined. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored for the new date. If you wish to have tickets refunded, you must do so at the point of purchase.”

Next, the floor was completely evacuated and attendees attempting to enter the venue were turned away. The abrupt cancellation was said to be because of a technical glitch. Philly’s Hot 107.9 reports that a large, circular fixture, coined the “catwalk,” that Drake uses to elevate about the crowd during his set was deemed unsafe.

And while the timing was absolutely horrible, we’d say postponing the show was ultimately the best decision he could have made considering the circumstances.

The show has been rescheduled to December 18.

However, folks who expected to see Drizzy bless the stage weren’t too thrilled, and soon flooded his Twitter mentions and Instagram flicks with ample slander. Someone also captured a fight stemming from the Drake disdain, so you know it’s real. See it all in the gallery on the following pages.

