Fabolous To Headline Nike Concert For Africa

While Fabolous still prepares to drop his latest mixtape he’s also teaming up with other artists to support the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Africa.

As previously reported, Fab made the decision to hold off on the release of his There Is No Competition Pt. 2 (Funeral Service) mixtape in respect for the tragedy in Haiti.

Now continuing to show his respect for other parts of the world, Fabolous is taking the stage for NIKE’s (RED) Lace Up, Save Lives benefit.

He will not act alone however and will be joined by Asher Roth, Pac Div and the All American Rejects.

Taking place January 30, 2010, from 4pm-6pm the acts will perform at Hollywood, California’s The Montalbán.

For admission to the event, teens must bring their High School ID and donate $4 to Nike(RED) and in return will receive a pair of Nike (red) shoe laces.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Nike (RED) HIV awareness campaign.

Fabolous will also design a Bespoke Air Force 1 in honor of the event to be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting (RED).

Additionally one lucky raffle winner will receive the shoe in the style designed by Fabolous in his/her size at the concert.