BET’s “S.O.S.” Telethon Set To Kick Off With Diddy, Pharrell And Queen Latifah

With the tragedy in Haiti still looming in the hearts and minds of people around the world several artists and networks are continuing to reach out and do their part to help.

Keeping with that trend is BET who has put together a telethon to raise funds for various organizations providing aid to the impoverished country.

Titled the “SOS Saving Ourselves-Help For Haiti” telethon, BET is tapping three powerful names in Hip-Hop to host the event, Diddy, Pharrell and Queen Latifah.

Speaking on the telethon Diddy released a statement saying,

“Words cannot express how I felt watching the catastrophic events unfold in Haiti. I believe it is our duty to come together and help our brothers and sisters in Haiti, especially now, in their greatest hour of need…together we can make a difference.”



Chiming in with Diddy, Pharrell says that he is heartbroken by what he’s seen and hopes money raised can help the country rebuild.

“The devastation that has occurred in Haiti has broken my heart. My hope is that we can raise enough money to sustain a few of the relief organizations for quite some time as there is a lot of work to be done over there. The goal is not only to bring immediate relief to Haiti but to also rebuild the country and help the country move forward.”



Diddy, Pharrell and Queen will host the S.O.S. telethon airing February 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET /5:00 p.m. on BET and Centric, as well as MTV Networks’ MTV and VH1.

Taking place at Miami’s American Airlines Arena, it will also be streamed live on http://www.bet.com for desktop and mobile viewers.

Proceeds from the broadcast will go directly to Yele Haiti, CARE, Project Medishare and Children’s Safe Drinking Water.