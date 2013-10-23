Cee Lo Green Pleads Not Guilty To Furnishing Ecstasy

Although no sexual assault charges were brought forth against Cee Lo Green, he isn’t in the clear just yet. On Monday (Oct. 21), the Goodie Mob rapper was charged in Los Angeles with furnishing a controlled substance, a felony, and pled not guilty in court the same day.

The drug in question is ecstasy, which Green, born Thomas DeCarlo Callaway, is accused of slipping ecstasy into a woman’s drink at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles last year. The woman accused him of sexual assault, claiming she woke up naked in his hotel room, but Green was not charged due to a lack of evidence, reports the Associated Press.

Green spoke only once during a brief arraignment hearing to acknowledge he understood the court’s scheduling of his case. He sat in a front row of the courtroom with his girlfriend while waiting for a bondsman to post his $30,000 bail. His case is due back in court on Nov. 20. Green was pleased that the rape charge was rejected and will address the ecstasy count in court, his attorney Blair Berk wrote in a statement. She said any sexual contact between her client and the woman was consensual. “Mr. Green encouraged a full and complete investigation of those claims and he was confident once conducted he would be cleared of having any wrongful intent,” Berk wrote. She declined further comment.

If convicted, Green could face up to four years in prison. However, due to this being his first offense, he will likely only receive probation.

Photo: YouTube