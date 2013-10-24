Alchemist ft. Action Bronson – “Diagnosis” [LISTEN]

Alchemist blessed fans with an EP/track hybrid titled “Diagnosis” to commemorate designer Dr. Romanelli’s new, Coca-Cola inspired capsule collection.

Alan the Chemist flipped classic Coke commercials into knocking instrumentals that flow seamlessly for just over eight minutes. The Los Angeles producer gave frequent collaborator Action Bronson the green light to lay a quick verse about midway through the cut.

Here’s to hoping that a worthy MC or two loop a few of these beats up and go to town. Note the word “worthy”; there’s still no country for struggle rappers.

Nevertheless, “Diagnosis” follows Alc’s collaborative effort with Detroit rapper Boldy James called My 1st Chemistry Set.

Find more information on Dr. Romanelli’s Coca-Cola capsule here. Find Alchemist’s “Diagnosis” below. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Instagram