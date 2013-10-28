Action Bronson – “Practice” [LISTEN]

It sounds like Action Bronson and producer Party Supplies are back to cooking up proverbial crack, according to a new track called “Practice.”

This comes just a few days before the duo are set to drop the highly anticipated Blue Chips 2 courtesy of Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg. An excerpt from Allen Iverson’s infamous press conference rant kicks off the song. Next comes a soulful horn loop that inspires the Queens rapper to spit some of his patented cinematic bars.

Bronsolino has a lot more lyrics in the tuck, as he and Party Supplies are set to drop Blue Chips 2 Friday, November 1.

Until then, get your fill of new Action Bronson via the radio rip of “Practice” below.

[via RapXclusive]

—

Photo: Alexander Richter